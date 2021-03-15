Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $384,000 in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Greif by 60.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Greif by 8.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Greif by 10.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Greif by 5.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Greif by 11.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $59.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $59.39.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $295,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 104,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,686.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.08 per share, with a total value of $260,092.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 69,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,973.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,545. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

