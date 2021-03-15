Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $345,000 in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 466.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,958,000 after purchasing an additional 912,704 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $34,367,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 46.5% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after acquiring an additional 353,229 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 78.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 647,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,508,000 after acquiring an additional 284,387 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN opened at $104.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $104.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.24, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAN. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

