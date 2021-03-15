Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $326,000 in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $39.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.18 and a beta of 2.26. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $42.94.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HGV. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

