Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 4,425 Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $525,910,000 after purchasing an additional 373,916 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,864,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,104,000 after purchasing an additional 479,628 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Glaukos by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,019,000 after purchasing an additional 314,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter valued at $32,693,000.

Glaukos stock opened at $88.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average is $65.63. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

