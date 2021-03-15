DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DXIEF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.54. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. DXI Capital has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

About DXI Capital

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

