DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DXIEF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.54. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38. DXI Capital has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $7.20.
About DXI Capital
