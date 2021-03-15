Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.02 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $59.42 million and $3.02 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00003150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

