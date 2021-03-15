DubaiCoin Price Tops $0.26 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $4,658.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00017171 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005708 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

