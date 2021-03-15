DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Up 54.6% in February

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the February 11th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DSDVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.71. 22,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,422. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.10 and a 200-day moving average of $82.96. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, research analysts predict that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

