Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Short Interest Update

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,100,000 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the February 11th total of 16,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 434,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $40,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,539 shares of company stock worth $659,905 over the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Dropbox by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,380,000 after acquiring an additional 127,458 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $6,324,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $59,989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

