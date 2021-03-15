Drax Group (LON:DRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $415.20

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 415.20 ($5.42) and last traded at GBX 414 ($5.41), with a volume of 86197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375 ($4.90).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 399 ($5.21) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Drax Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 363.43 ($4.75).

Get Drax Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 382.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 333.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82. The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. Drax Group’s payout ratio is -0.41%.

About Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.