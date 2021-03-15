DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.04.

DraftKings stock opened at $71.75 on Monday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

