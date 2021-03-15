Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on the stock.

Shares of DOCS opened at GBX 462.20 ($6.04) on Thursday. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of GBX 414.30 ($5.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 521.60 ($6.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.79, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other news, insider Paul Mason sold 3,375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83), for a total value of £12,487,500 ($16,314,998.69).

