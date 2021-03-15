Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,035,000 after purchasing an additional 67,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.83.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $191.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.