DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Position Boosted by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,856,082 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.16.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $210.34 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.25.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

