Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Docebo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a C$80.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from C$60.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Docebo and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Docebo and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$75.20.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of DCBO stock opened at C$57.67 on Friday. Docebo has a 12-month low of C$10.30 and a 12-month high of C$86.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$63.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -226.16.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.