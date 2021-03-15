Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Docebo in a report released on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Docebo’s FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.