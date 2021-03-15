Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.75 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $5.38 on Monday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. Research analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,492,000 after buying an additional 2,127,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 41,138 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $13,066,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after buying an additional 237,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 917,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

