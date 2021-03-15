Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,842 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.2% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.78.

TXN stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,599. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.73 and its 200-day moving average is $158.40. The company has a market capitalization of $159.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

