Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,934 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000. KLA accounts for 1.0% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in KLA by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of KLA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in KLA by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $294.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,546. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $342.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.67 and a 200-day moving average of $248.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

