Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,954 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,564,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,244,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $3,986,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $317.23. 12,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,505. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $351.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.68.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.