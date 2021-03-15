Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,954 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,564,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,244,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $3,986,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ ULTA traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $317.23. 12,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,505. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $351.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.34.
In other news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.68.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
