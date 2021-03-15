Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $17.53 on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

