Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 330,613 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,019,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $38,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 375.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHB traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,673. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.33. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

