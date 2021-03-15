Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLGNF. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lowered Dialog Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Dialog Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at $76.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.55 and a beta of 1.81. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $81.05.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

