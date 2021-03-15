Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Receives C$5.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXT shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$6.60 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Friday.

Shares of DXT opened at C$6.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$400.89 million and a PE ratio of 3.54. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

