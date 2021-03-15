Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded at Johnson Rice

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by research analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Johnson Rice’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.02.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN opened at $24.25 on Monday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $967,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,512 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.