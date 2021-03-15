Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €4.60 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.16 ($8.43).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €11.92 ($14.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.53.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

