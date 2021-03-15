Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DBOEY. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.