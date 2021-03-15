Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DBOEY. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
Deutsche Börse stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.82.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).
