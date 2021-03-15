Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLTR. Barclays set a £150 ($195.98) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($195.98) to £157 ($205.12) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £172.50 ($225.37) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £131.79 ($172.19).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

FLTR stock opened at £157.95 ($206.36) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is £141.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £136.43. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a 12-month high of £162.90 ($212.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.