Derwent London’s (DWVYF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Derwent London from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Derwent London from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

