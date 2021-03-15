Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,271,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,931,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,956,000 after buying an additional 1,948,373 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after buying an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAL traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,891,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,559,043. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

