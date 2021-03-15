Degenerator Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Degenerator token can now be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.16 or 0.00393941 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005156 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00032545 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,780.02 or 0.04951961 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Degenerator Token Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

Degenerator Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars.

