DeFiChain (DFI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.43 Billion

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and approximately $8.66 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFiChain has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.59 or 0.00006315 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain Profile

DFI is a coin. DeFiChain’s total supply is 686,575,650 coins and its circulating supply is 398,455,650 coins. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.io . The official message board for DeFiChain is medium.com/@defiblockchain

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

