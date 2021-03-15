DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.04 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be bought for about $3.37 or 0.00006024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.04 million and $586,948.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.54 or 0.00453201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00061466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00051123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00095525 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00068766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.67 or 0.00571393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,276,289 tokens. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

