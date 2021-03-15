Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 91.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DBTX. Barclays started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

NASDAQ DBTX traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.16. 7,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,358. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $24.39.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 150,000 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 575,000 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $10,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

