Davis Selected Advisers Acquires 2,408 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Novartis were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2,043.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 324,422 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Novartis by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 170,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS opened at $84.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

