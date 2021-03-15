David Hottman Sells 73,500 Shares of Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) Stock

Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) Director David Hottman sold 73,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$13,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,442,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$259,704.

David Hottman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Orestone Mining alerts:

On Thursday, March 11th, David Hottman sold 356,500 shares of Orestone Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$36,541.25.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, David Hottman acquired 50,000 shares of Orestone Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, David Hottman acquired 100,000 shares of Orestone Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,000.00.

CVE ORS traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.12. 9,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. Orestone Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73.

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Chile. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Captain project covering 72 square kilometers located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Orestone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orestone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.