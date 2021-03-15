Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.59

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.59 and last traded at $79.14, with a volume of 24867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.74.

DAR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,851 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,138,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,161,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,434,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,791,000 after acquiring an additional 570,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

