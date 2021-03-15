DAO Maker (DAO) Market Capitalization Tops $65.47 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $65.47 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $3.99 or 0.00006629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.75 or 0.00441268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00063376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00049222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00093227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00067730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.68 or 0.00507569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000482 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.