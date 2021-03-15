Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €96.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DAI. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €68.82 ($80.97).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €70.72 ($83.20) on Friday. Daimler has a 12-month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12-month high of €72.98 ($85.86). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion and a PE ratio of 20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

