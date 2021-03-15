D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DHI. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $80.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.79 and its 200 day moving average is $73.83. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,970 shares of company stock valued at $787,334 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.