CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Earns In-Line Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $70.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CONE. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,064,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,780,000 after acquiring an additional 528,179 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,596 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,121,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,597,000 after acquiring an additional 504,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,401,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,651,000 after acquiring an additional 356,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

