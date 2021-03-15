Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Boosted by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Cummins by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMI opened at $273.92 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $274.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.95 and its 200-day moving average is $228.46. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Argus boosted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.24.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.