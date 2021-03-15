Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,318 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 34,387 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.23% of Cryoport worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $127,575,000 after purchasing an additional 116,433 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,021,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,396,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 218,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 690,602 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $57.37 on Monday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

