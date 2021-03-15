Crust (CRU) Hits Market Cap of $56.57 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded 65.2% higher against the dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $56.57 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $34.83 or 0.00061553 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001151 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

