CrowdWiz (WIZ) Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Million

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $12,184.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.75 or 0.00338144 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 3,987,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,954,244 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.