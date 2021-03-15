CrowdWiz Price Up 16.4% Over Last Week (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $581.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008961 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.61 or 0.00354427 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000072 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

WIZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 3,977,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,944,119 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.