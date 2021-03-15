Critical Contrast: Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

This table compares Select Energy Services and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Energy Services -30.21% 0.78% 0.64% NexTier Oilfield Solutions -24.38% -27.11% -13.75%

This table compares Select Energy Services and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Energy Services $1.29 billion 0.54 $2.78 million $0.17 39.71 NexTier Oilfield Solutions $1.82 billion 0.57 -$106.16 million ($0.23) -21.04

Select Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NexTier Oilfield Solutions. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Select Energy Services and NexTier Oilfield Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Energy Services 1 3 2 0 2.17 NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63

Select Energy Services currently has a consensus price target of $5.53, suggesting a potential downside of 18.10%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.72, suggesting a potential downside of 23.09%. Given Select Energy Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Select Energy Services is more favorable than NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Select Energy Services has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 3.52, indicating that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of Select Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Select Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services. The Water Infrastructure segment develops, builds, and operates semi-permanent and permanent infrastructure solutions to support oil and gas well development. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and provides a suite of chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, production, pipelines, and well completions, including polymer slurries, cross linkers, friction reducers, biocides, scale inhibitors, corrosion inhibitors, buffers, breakers, and other chemical technologies to pressure pumping, and integrated and independent oil and gas producers. This segment also offers production chemical solutions for underperforming wells in order to enhance well performance and reduce production costs; and ancillary oilfield services comprising corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, well failure analysis, and lab services. Select Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 37 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 116 wireline trucks, and 80 pumpdown units. The company's Well Construction and Intervention Services segment provides cementing services that incorporate custom engineered mixing and blending equipment to ensure precision and accuracy in providing annulus isolation and hydraulic seal, while protecting fresh water zones from our customers' zone of interest; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications, and acidizing to optimize the performance of its customers' wells. It also offers coiled tubing services to help customers in accomplishing various goals in their horizontal completion, workover, and well maintenance projects. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had approximately 25 coiled tubing units and 101 cementing units. The company serves integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.