Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,102 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,418 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 36.8% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SAN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. HSBC raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.