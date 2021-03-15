Crescent Park Management L.P. Has $12.46 Million Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Crescent Park Management L.P. decreased its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,264 shares during the period. IAA makes up 1.8% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in IAA were worth $12,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 86.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,774,000 after buying an additional 5,193,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IAA by 83.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,974,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,870,000 after buying an additional 1,349,928 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IAA by 30.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,886,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,284,000 after buying an additional 668,950 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at about $33,623,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of IAA by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,858,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,736,000 after buying an additional 433,443 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of IAA stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $58.82. 2,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,365. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $66.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

