Credit Agricole S A Trims Stake in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its position in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.09% of EMX Royalty worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EMX Royalty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 28,599 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in EMX Royalty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,312,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 78,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. grew its stake in EMX Royalty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,045,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 50,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMX stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. EMX Royalty Co. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.81.

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

